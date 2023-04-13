abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.58

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 203753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

