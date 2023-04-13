ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.08

Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.08 and traded as low as $30.34. ACNB shares last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 6,369 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACNB in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ACNB Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

ACNB Announces Dividend

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.84%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. ACNB’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACNB during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 78.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ACNB by 16,530.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ACNB by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ACNB by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

Further Reading

