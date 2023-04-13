Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Trimmed by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

ADBE stock traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $376.50. 658,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,424. The stock has a market cap of $172.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

