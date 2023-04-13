Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,949 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 437,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 143.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 434,644 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $119,373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 729.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,069,000 after purchasing an additional 396,500 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.3 %

Adobe stock opened at $369.89 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.62. The company has a market capitalization of $169.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.