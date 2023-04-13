Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,137 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $377.14. 445,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,817. The company has a market cap of $172.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.62. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock worth $6,889,979. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

