AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241,530 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.83 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.