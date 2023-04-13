AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 218,843 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,843 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 4.25% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $121,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714,047 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

