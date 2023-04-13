AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,277 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 313,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $36,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,793,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IEI opened at $118.14 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $121.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.55.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

