AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,254,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,721 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $41,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $228.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

