AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,030 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $48,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $53.56.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

