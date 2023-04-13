AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 226,592 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,592 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 0.6% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.46% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $86,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after buying an additional 1,341,724 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141,587 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,858,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,864 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,392,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,285,000 after buying an additional 85,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,764,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,978,000 after purchasing an additional 121,580 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

ESGU opened at $89.88 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

