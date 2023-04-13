AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 98,755 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,755 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $31,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

