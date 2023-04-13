Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ (AGLE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jonestrading

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jonestrading in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

AGLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

AGLE stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 29,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 62,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

