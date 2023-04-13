Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ (AGLE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jonestrading

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jonestrading in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
AGLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.
AGLE stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.76.
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
