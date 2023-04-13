Affinia Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,159 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Affinia Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.2% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period.

BATS:ESML opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.93.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

