Affinia Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 698,512 T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Affinia Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 698,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,269,000. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 18.9% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Affinia Financial Group LLC owned about 7.82% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDVG. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 240,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 219,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TDVG opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.33. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $291.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.90.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

