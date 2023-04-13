Affinia Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,782 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Affinia Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 408,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 354,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $86.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.08. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $96.49.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

