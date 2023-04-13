AIA Group Ltd Boosts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 601.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $5,095,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,135,000 after acquiring an additional 47,090 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $533.75. 189,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,488. The business’s 50 day moving average is $499.02 and its 200-day moving average is $509.97. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.87 and a 1-year high of $571.30.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.88.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

See Also

