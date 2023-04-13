AIA Group Ltd Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 324.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,857 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after acquiring an additional 476,864 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after acquiring an additional 362,954 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,171,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $134,975,000 after acquiring an additional 304,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 436.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,146 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $41,210,000 after acquiring an additional 289,721 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.79.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.9 %

Electronic Arts stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.59. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,546. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile



Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

