AIA Group Ltd Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Exelon by 487.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899,186 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $123,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Exelon by 88.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Exelon by 28.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,079,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167,780. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

