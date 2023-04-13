AIA Group Ltd Purchases 26,887 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 212.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,090,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $107.60. The firm has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.