AIA Group Ltd Purchases New Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 21,436 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Corteva Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.03. The company had a trading volume of 360,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.92.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

