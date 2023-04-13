AIA Group Ltd Sells 30,651 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,651 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 1.2% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $76.12. The company had a trading volume of 656,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,373. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

