AIA Group Ltd Sells 772 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $373.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $354.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

