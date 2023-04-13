Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.25 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

