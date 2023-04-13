Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.6% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Alibaba Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,810,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,738,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $96.18. 14,329,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,195,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.78. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.