Alliance Global Partners Comments on Tilray Inc’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tilray in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Alliance Global Partners has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.84). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 294.54%. The firm had revenue of $145.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Tilray Trading Down 2.6 %

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TLRY. TD Cowen cut their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.74.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. Tilray has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.66.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 249,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 65,002 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Tilray by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 62,619 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.