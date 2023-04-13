ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.37

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.37 and traded as low as $24.21. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 3,400 shares.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37.

