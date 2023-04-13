Alterity Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,664 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. DNP Select Income Fund makes up about 1.0% of Alterity Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 88.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 461.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DNP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.73. 69,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,220. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

