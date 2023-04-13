Alterity Financial Group LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Alterity Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BTT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.68. 4,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,307. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $23.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

