Alterity Financial Group LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alterity Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.97. 219,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,162. The stock has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.78. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

