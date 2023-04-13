Alterity Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after acquiring an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,521,000 after acquiring an additional 607,989 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.18.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 5.3 %

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $10.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.34. 671,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,652. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.13 and its 200-day moving average is $252.17. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.67 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Recommended Stories

