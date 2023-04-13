Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading 7.2% Higher

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.29. 1,152,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,006,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

Altice USA Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

