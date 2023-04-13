Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 158,061 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 103,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Altiplano Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Altiplano Metals

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

