Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Position Decreased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,137,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 38.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 285,321 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 197.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 374,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 248,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,487,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after buying an additional 169,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,077. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $537.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.75. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $27.33.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $71.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.11 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 16.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

In related news, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $49,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $49,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $993,861.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,945,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,873,741.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

