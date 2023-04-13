AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.22.

Several research firms recently commented on AMC. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,361,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,242.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 82,136,975 shares of company stock valued at $162,630,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 1.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,407,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 296,086 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.80.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $990.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.