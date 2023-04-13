AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.22.
Several research firms recently commented on AMC. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment
In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,361,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,242.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 82,136,975 shares of company stock valued at $162,630,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AMC Entertainment Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.80.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $990.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.