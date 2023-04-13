Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $96.05 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $76.79 and a 12 month high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.88.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

DOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

