American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.30. 13,959 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 13,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.
American Finance Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09.
American Finance Trust Company Profile
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Finance Trust (AFINP)
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.