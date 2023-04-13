American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.30. 13,959 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 13,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

American Finance Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

