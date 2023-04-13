American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Increased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.76.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,420. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.42. 322,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.43. The stock has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 162.50%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

