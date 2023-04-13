American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in American Tower were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.76.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $211.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.54 and a 200-day moving average of $209.43. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,420 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

