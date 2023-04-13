Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.21 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

See Also

