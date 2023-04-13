Analysts Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Target Price at $102.77

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Brunswick Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 20.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,662,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,693,000 after purchasing an additional 622,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,040,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,113,000 after purchasing an additional 131,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,864,000 after purchasing an additional 143,493 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BC opened at $80.76 on Thursday. Brunswick has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $93.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.