Analysts Set Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Price Target at $7.44

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in NU by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at $12,675,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NU stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NU has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.00.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NU will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

