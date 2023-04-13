Analysts Set Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target at $2.41

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

OPAD opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $677.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.45 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 60.35% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPAD. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

