Analysts Set Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) PT at C$1.46

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1.80 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.88 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$373.65 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.05.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$711.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$712.00 million. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 2.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.1329394 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.