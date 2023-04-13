AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $26.97

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.97, but opened at $27.74. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 1,184,823 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AU has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 360,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

See Also

