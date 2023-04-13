Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,822 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUD. Credit Suisse Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $64.17. 2,440,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

