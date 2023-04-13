Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in AON by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in AON by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in AON by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in AON by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AON opened at $321.76 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.06. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AON shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.64.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

