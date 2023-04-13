Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 4.75%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY24 guidance to $3.90-4.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $3.90-$4.25 EPS.
Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of APOG stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $927.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $49.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Apogee Enterprises Company Profile
Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apogee Enterprises (APOG)
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.