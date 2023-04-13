Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 4.75%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY24 guidance to $3.90-4.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $3.90-$4.25 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of APOG stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $927.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $49.77.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 92.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.