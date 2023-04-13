Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.90-4.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of APOG traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.75. 360,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,797. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $927.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $13,539,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 205,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 182,687 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 104,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.