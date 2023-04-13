Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Lessened by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,849 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.02. The company had a trading volume of 943,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,032. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day moving average is $105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

